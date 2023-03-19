Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Now in pictures

Last week, Hyundai introduced the Creta N Line Night Edition for the Brazilian market. The model, which is limited to just 900 units, gets subtle dark inserts all around and minor changes to the interior as well. Let us take a closer look at this special edition version in a set of images.

On the outside, the Creta N Line Night Edition is finished in a shade of Black. Also up for offer are grey and silver colour options.

While the design remains unchanged over the regular versions, the N Line Night Edition gets updates in the form of darkened accents for the LED headlamps and tail lights.

These 18-inch alloy wheels, which are exclusive to the N Line trims, get a Gloss Black paintjob.

Even the Hyundai logos at the front and rear have been blacked out.

Inside, the Creta N Line Night Edition gets an all-black interior theme with contrast red stitching all around.

The doors get a side sill with the exclusive ‘N Line Night Edition’ insignia and number ‘1 of 900’.

Elsewhere, it features a panoramic sunroof.

The boot also receives a subwoofer. An eight-speaker music system is sourced from Bose.

Also up for offer are ADAS features such as autonomous braking, lane stay and centering assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and adaptive high beam assist.

Powering the Creta N Line Night Edition is a 2.0-litre petrol motor paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This motor is tuned to develop 167bhp and 202Nm of torque.