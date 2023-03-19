CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    16,189 Views
    Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Now in pictures

    Last week, Hyundai introduced the Creta N Line Night Edition for the Brazilian market. The model, which is limited to just 900 units, gets subtle dark inserts all around and minor changes to the interior as well. Let us take a closer look at this special edition version in a set of images.

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    On the outside, the Creta N Line Night Edition is finished in a shade of Black. Also up for offer are grey and silver colour options.

    Hyundai Creta Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    While the design remains unchanged over the regular versions, the N Line Night Edition gets updates in the form of darkened accents for the LED headlamps and tail lights.

    Hyundai Creta Wheel

    These 18-inch alloy wheels, which are exclusive to the N Line trims, get a Gloss Black paintjob.

    Hyundai Creta Left Front Three Quarter

    Even the Hyundai logos at the front and rear have been blacked out.

    Hyundai Creta Central Dashboard - Top Storage/Speaker

    Inside, the Creta N Line Night Edition gets an all-black interior theme with contrast red stitching all around.

    Hyundai Creta Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    The doors get a side sill with the exclusive ‘N Line Night Edition’ insignia and number ‘1 of 900’.

    Hyundai Creta Sunroof/Moonroof

    Elsewhere, it features a panoramic sunroof.

    Hyundai Creta Open Boot/Trunk

    The boot also receives a subwoofer. An eight-speaker music system is sourced from Bose.

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    Also up for offer are ADAS features such as autonomous braking, lane stay and centering assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and adaptive high beam assist.

    Hyundai Creta Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the Creta N Line Night Edition is a 2.0-litre petrol motor paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This motor is tuned to develop 167bhp and 202Nm of torque.

    
    
    
    
    

