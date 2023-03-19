CarWale
    Toyota Hilux first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,535 Views
    Toyota Hilux first drive review to go live tomorrow

    - Powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine

    - Based on Toyota Fortuner SUV

    Toyota India launched the Hilux pickup truck back in March last year. It’s a unique offering for the niche segment in the country and recently, the brand also commenced the bookings and deliveries of the second batch of the Hilux. We have finally got our hands on the Hilux and drove it on the rocky and muddy terrains of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

    Before we tell you about our off-road experience, let us tell you what propels this 4x4 SUV. The Hilux uses the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine. It’s available in manual and automatic transmissions with four-wheel-drive offered as standard. 

    With a reduced starting price of Rs. 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s chief rival is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in the pickup truck segment. However, in the same price range, one can also look at other alternatives like the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster.

    Our off-road review of the Toyota Hilux will go live on 20 March at 1pm on carwale.com and on the YouTube channel

    Photography: Kapil Angane

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 30.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
