    2023 Hyundai Verna Turbo spotted at dealer stockyard

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    16,096 Views
    - Gets red accents inside out

    - To be launched in India on 21 March

    As we inch closer to the launch of the new Hyundai Verna, the sedan has also started to arrive at dealerships across the country. This time around, it’s the top-spec turbo-petrol version that has landed on a dealer stockyard. How different is it from the standard version? Let’s find out.

    Hyundai Verna Turbo exterior

    Hyundai New Verna Wheel

    Now, since this is the top-spec turbo-petrol version of the new Verna, the updated sedan gets a host of red and black accents inside out. For starters, the alloys has been finished in gloss black whereas the brake callipers can be seen painted in bright red colour. Further, the ‘1.5 Turbo‘ badge on the tail gate along with the red accents on the rear bumper are expected to be limited to the turbo versions of the sedan. Also seen for the first time is the Titan Grey exterior shade which will be available alongside other colours including, Atlas White, Starry Night, Typhoon Silver, Tellurian Brown, Abyss Black, and Fiery Red. 

    Verna Turbo interior and features

    Hyundai New Verna Instrument Cluster

    The cabin of the Verna Turbo follows an all-black theme with a red stripe across the width of the dashboard. Besides this, as seen in the images, the Verna will be equipped with an electronic parking brake, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, and rear aircon vents. 

    New Verna Turbo engine specifications

    Hyundai New Verna Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The spotted Verna Turbo is plonked with the brand’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which can produce 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. While this one is paired with a seven-speed DCT unit, it can also be had with a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    Hyundai Verna rivals

    The prices of the Verna will be announced on 21 March. Once launched, it will go up against the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Hyundai New Verna Image
    Hyundai New Verna
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
