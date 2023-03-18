2023 Kia Sonet introduced in India; prices start at Rs. 7.79 lakh

- Gets iMT powertrain in diesel variants

- Idle Start/Stop standard across all powertrains

Kia has introduced the updated version of the Sonet in India. The prices of the base variant start from Rs. 7.79 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 13.09 lakh for the top-spec GT Line variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV now comes with engines that are compatible with the new RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. Apart from this, the updated Sonet gets a few new features and a significant price hike of up to Rs. 50,000.

In terms of features, the updated Sonet gets idle start/stop technology as standard across all its variants. Apart from this, it continues with the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with navigation, 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, Bose premium sound system with LED mood lights, and paddle shifters for the turbo DCT versions.

The 2023 Kia Sonet is powered by a BS6 2 compliant, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated with a five-speed manual transmission, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed automatic or the newly introduced six-speed iMT gearbox.