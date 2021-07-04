CarWale
    Hyundai Creta continues to lead SUV sales in June 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Hyundai Creta emerges as the seventh highest-selling model in the country in June 2021

    - The waiting period for the Hyundai Creta stretches up to five months

    Hyundai, the country’s largest exporter is a strong competitor to Maruti Suzuki in India. The new-gen Hyundai Creta has emerged as the bestselling SUV in the country with 9,941-unit sales in June 2021 as compared to 7,207-unit sales in the same period last year thereby reporting 37.9 per cent growth in sales. Interestingly, Hyundai has reported a 32.1 per cent growth in month-on-month sales. 

    The Hyundai Creta is available in three BS6 engine options - a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The new Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud) to enhance the overall driving experience. 

    The waiting period for the Hyundai Creta has now stretched up to five months. To learn more about it, click here. Back in May, Hyundai Creta outsold Maruti Suzuki Swift to emerge as the bestselling vehicle in the country. Maruti Suzuki’s drop in sales in May 2021 can be attributed to limited product dispatches due to the bi-annual maintenance shutdown announced by the company from 1 May to 16 May, 2021.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
