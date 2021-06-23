Hyundai Creta waiting period stretches up to five months

- The second-gen Hyundai Creta was launched in March 2020

- The model recently surpassed the six lakh unit sales milestone

The Hyundai Creta has been a successful product right from the time the first generation model made its debut back in 2015. The second-gen model, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, helped the carmaker surpass the six lakh unit sales milestone earlier this year, details of which are available here.

During the launch of the new Hyundai Alcazar, the Korean automobile manufacturer revealed that the Creta currently commands a waiting period of up to five months. Last month, the model outsold the Maruti Suzuki Swift to emerge as the bestseller in India.

Earlier this week, Hyundai introduced a new variant in the Creta line-up, known as the SX Executive variant. The model is based on the SX variant and loses out on a few features compared to the latter. The new variant though, is priced fairly lower than the model it is based on, and you can read all about it here.