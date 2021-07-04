CarWale
    BMW iX production commences at plant Dingolfing

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Pure electric SUV

    -         Half of Dingolfing's production will be electrified by 2025

    BMW has commenced the series production of the all-new iX all-electric SUV at the reformed Dingolfing plant in southern Bavaria, Germany.  One unique speciality of the Dingolfing plant is that all three types of powertrain – internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles – are produced on a single line.

    The all-new iX shares its assembly line with the 5 Series, 7 Series and 8 Series. To handle this flexibility and variety of drive trains, vehicle assembly in Dingolfing has been expanded and refurbished, says the German carmaker. BMW Group invested a total of more than 400 million euros in producing the BMW iX at the Dingolfing vehicle plant.

    Moreover, many of the remodelling and structural measures taken at the plant for the iX will also benefit the future generations of the 7 Series and 5 Series since fully electric variants of the two saloons have also been announced. With the iX and other PHEVs, the Dingolfing plant is looking to double its electrified vehicles produced this year compared to 2020. And by the middle of the decade, half the vehicles produced in Dingolfing will be electrified.

    Interestingly, the i4 – which was revealed alongside the iX will be built at the Munich facility. At the end of next year, all German plants will be producing at least one fully electric vehicle.

