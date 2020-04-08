Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai 'Click to buy' online platform extended across India

April 08, 2020, 03:12 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
2682 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai 'Click to buy' online platform extended across India

- An online platform for buying Hyundai cars

- Integrates over 500 dealerships across India

- Aim is to make purchasing a car easy

With the increase in online buying, Hyundai had introduced a 'Click to buy' platform for purchasing a Hyundai car through the web. The carmaker has now announced a pan-India coverage for this retail buying experience.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

In January 2020, Hyundai had introduced a pilot phase of its ‘Click to Buy’ platform with a few dealers in Delhi NCR Region. Now, the carmaker has expanded this first-of-its kind online sales platform by incorporating over 500 dealerships across India. This means it will be easier for more new age digital customers to satisfy their car buying needs online.

What is 'Click to buy' you may ask? It's a digital way by which customers can buyHyundai cars. The carmaker says it’s a very simple and transparent process which makes it a convenient and safe retail experience for prospective buyers. It's connected to all its authorised dealerships in India and customer queries can be addressed by them in real time.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

Interestingly, all Hyundai cars including the new Creta and the Verna can also be bought through this platform. It's a good initiative from the carmaker that makes car buying easy for their tech-savvy customers. Not only that, this pan India integration of dealerships will also act as an additional sales channel for dealers across the country. This was much required with the retail sales witnessing a paradigm shift with consumers getting inclined towards online purchase of products. Customers can get all the required information through Hyundai's website.

Hyundai Aura Exterior
Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

