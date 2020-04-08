Hyundai 'Click to buy' online platform extended across India

- An online platform for buying Hyundai cars

- Integrates over 500 dealerships across India

- Aim is to make purchasing a car easy

With the increase in online buying, Hyundai had introduced a 'Click to buy' platform for purchasing a Hyundai car through the web. The carmaker has now announced a pan-India coverage for this retail buying experience.

In January 2020, Hyundai had introduced a pilot phase of its ‘Click to Buy’ platform with a few dealers in Delhi NCR Region. Now, the carmaker has expanded this first-of-its kind online sales platform by incorporating over 500 dealerships across India. This means it will be easier for more new age digital customers to satisfy their car buying needs online.

What is 'Click to buy' you may ask? It's a digital way by which customers can buyHyundai cars. The carmaker says it’s a very simple and transparent process which makes it a convenient and safe retail experience for prospective buyers. It's connected to all its authorised dealerships in India and customer queries can be addressed by them in real time.

Interestingly, all Hyundai cars including the new Creta and the Verna can also be bought through this platform. It's a good initiative from the carmaker that makes car buying easy for their tech-savvy customers. Not only that, this pan India integration of dealerships will also act as an additional sales channel for dealers across the country. This was much required with the retail sales witnessing a paradigm shift with consumers getting inclined towards online purchase of products. Customers can get all the required information through Hyundai's website.