Ford offers extended support during the Covid-19 pandemic

April 08, 2020, 02:56 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
- Price protection on new & existing car bookings as well as service & warranty extension 

- Producing personal protective equipment like face shields for staff fighting corona virus 

With the ongoing pandemic causing public restrictions & health concern, Ford India shared a series of initiatives undertaken by the company to help the customer as well as communities impacted by the corona virus. The initiatives include price protection wherein customers who have booked or plan to book a new Ford car until April 30 will get complete price protection at the time of delivery. Also on all Ford cars where warranty, factory or extended expires between March 15 and May 30, 2020, Ford will provide a free-of-cost extension till June 30, 2020. Customers planning to purchase extended warranty products can do so until June 30.

Service benefits include offering a three-month extension in availing all scheduled service benefits, including free service, to June 30, 2020, without impacting either factory-warranty or extended warranty.  Ford has been providing 24x7 Roadside Assistance, absolutely free of cost. The service is offered to all Ford owners, including those customers who haven’t subscribed to RSA services irrespective of the age of their vehicle. Ford owners can contact via the dedicated RSA helpline, 1800-103-7400

 To support communities including those on the front lines, Ford has set up a team at its manufacturing plants to produce personal protective equipment – Face Shields. The protective face shield is designed and developed by Ford engineers and will be distributed to front line workers – doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers & emergency staff.

