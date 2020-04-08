Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Groupe PSA shuts factories and offices; revises project timelines

Coronavirus pandemic: Groupe PSA shuts factories and offices; revises project timelines

April 08, 2020, 01:49 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1257 Views
Be the first to comment
- Citroen C5 Aircross launch rescheduled to Q1 2021

- All offices and plants of the brand have been closed in India due to the lockdown

Groupe PSA in India has announced measures it has taken to tackle and contain the spread of Coronavirus across all its offices and plants. All the offices (Chennai) and plants (Thiruvallur and Hosur) in Tamil Nadu, are closed until further notice and in line with Government’s lockdown directive. Work from home for all Groupe PSA employees in India has been enforced. 

Groupe PSA has decided to reschedule the launch of its debut vehicle, the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to Q1 2021. The move is aimed to re-align the commercial launch to a potentially more positive economic activity period where consumer sentiments are upbeat. 

At the same time, Groupe PSA has decided to maintain the project timeline and investment for the C-Cubed program, under which the first vehicle designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021 as announced in 2019 by Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board, Groupe PSA.

