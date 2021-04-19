Hyundai Aura prices hiked by up to Rs 4,300 in April 2021

- Updated model likely to be launched in the coming weeks

- Powertrain options to remain unchanged

Hyundai has discreetly hiked the prices of its compact sedan – Aura for the first time this month since its launch in January 2020. The price revision is applicable to all the variants except the base ‘E’ trim that is offered on the petrol guise. All the gasoline variants are now costlier by Rs 4,240 while the diesel versions are expensive by Rs 4,305. The new prices of the Aura now start at Rs 5.92 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Recent details leaked on the internet suggest that the Aura is slated to receive some cosmetic updates as well as feature changes in the coming weeks. One of the changes to the exterior is a rear spoiler on all the variants except the base-spec E trim. To read more about the updates on the upcoming Aura, click here.

The Aura is presently offered in five trims - E, S, SX, SX(O), and SX Plus. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre diesel engine. Both the engines can be had with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT unit. The petrol guise is also available with CNG on the S trim exclusively. The Aura competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor, and the Honda Amaze.