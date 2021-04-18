CarWale
    Renault Triber surpasses 75,000-unit sales milestone

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Renault Triber sales cross 75,000-unit sales mark since launch in August 2019

    - Renault introduced the 2021 Triber in March with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates 

    Renault India has added a new feather on its cap as the Triber has surpassed the 75,000-unit sales milestone since its debut in August 2019. The vehicle has reportedly helped the company gain a market share of 4.79 per cent in the utility vehicle segment. Moreover, the Triber is a key contributor to the company’s success in India. 

    Earlier in March, Renault launched the 2021 Triber in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The prices of the updated model had also been hiked by Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 compared to the outgoing versions. The dual-tone colour option is limited to the top-spec RXZ variant. To learn more about what’s new in the 2021 Renault Kiger, click here. 

    Mechanically, the Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, Energy petrol engine that generates 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT option. These variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 19kmpl and 18.29kmpl, respectively.

    Chandigarh₹ 5.91 Lakh

