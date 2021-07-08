CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Alcazar to be equipped with JK Tyres

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    508 Views
    Hyundai Alcazar to be equipped with JK Tyres

    - Prestige variant to be fitted with UX Royale 215/60 R17 tyre

    - Hyundai Creta also equipped with JK tyres

    JK Tyre collaborates with Hyundai Motor India to supply its UX Royale range of tyres for the latter’s recently launched Hyundai Alcazar SUV. The tyre manufacturer that already provides the tyres for the Creta SUV shall now equip the Alcazar with UX Royale 215/60 R17 tyre.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The UX Royale tyre’s 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove, and aero wing design is capable of facilitating superior ride comfort with crisp handling and low noise at all speeds, says JK Tyre. Notably, Hyundai Alcazar is fitted with 17-inch alloys only in the base Prestige trim while the higher Platinum and Signature variants get the bigger 215/55 R18 tyres. 

    The Alcazar was launched last month at a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in six variants, eight exterior shades, and two engine options to choose from. We have driven the Alcazar Petrol Automatic and you can rear our first-drive review here. To know our driving impressions of the Alcazar diesel guise, you can watch our detailed video below.

    Commenting on the partnership, VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, “Our previous association with Hyundai for its highest-selling Creta model was a huge success and witnessed an overwhelming response from the customers. The newest collaboration for Hyundai ALCAZAR is a step forward to strengthen our growing relationship with the manufacturer. We are confident that through this partnership, once again we will delight customers with supreme quality tyres and best in class riding experience across all terrains. Our ongoing partnership is a testament to our growing presence in the market while offering end-to-end solutions to the customers. We look forward to a continued partnership with Hyundai Motors India for their upcoming products.”

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Land Rover Defender 90 launched in India at Rs 76.57 lakh
     Next 
    Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso, and Baleno in July 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Alcazar Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.53 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.51 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.69 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.17 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Alcazar to be equipped with JK Tyres