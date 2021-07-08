Hyundai Alcazar to be equipped with JK Tyres

- Prestige variant to be fitted with UX Royale 215/60 R17 tyre

- Hyundai Creta also equipped with JK tyres

JK Tyre collaborates with Hyundai Motor India to supply its UX Royale range of tyres for the latter’s recently launched Hyundai Alcazar SUV. The tyre manufacturer that already provides the tyres for the Creta SUV shall now equip the Alcazar with UX Royale 215/60 R17 tyre.

The UX Royale tyre’s 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove, and aero wing design is capable of facilitating superior ride comfort with crisp handling and low noise at all speeds, says JK Tyre. Notably, Hyundai Alcazar is fitted with 17-inch alloys only in the base Prestige trim while the higher Platinum and Signature variants get the bigger 215/55 R18 tyres.

The Alcazar was launched last month at a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in six variants, eight exterior shades, and two engine options to choose from. We have driven the Alcazar Petrol Automatic and you can rear our first-drive review here. To know our driving impressions of the Alcazar diesel guise, you can watch our detailed video below.

Commenting on the partnership, VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, “Our previous association with Hyundai for its highest-selling Creta model was a huge success and witnessed an overwhelming response from the customers. The newest collaboration for Hyundai ALCAZAR is a step forward to strengthen our growing relationship with the manufacturer. We are confident that through this partnership, once again we will delight customers with supreme quality tyres and best in class riding experience across all terrains. Our ongoing partnership is a testament to our growing presence in the market while offering end-to-end solutions to the customers. We look forward to a continued partnership with Hyundai Motors India for their upcoming products.”