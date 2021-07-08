CarWale
    Land Rover Defender 90 launched in India at Rs 76.57 lakh

    Desirazu Venkat

    Land Rover Defender 90 launched in India at Rs 76.57 lakh

    -Available with 2.0-litre petrol, 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel 

    - Variant range includes Standard, S, SE, HSE, X-Dynamic S, X-Dynamic SE and First Edition 

    The Land Rover Defender 90 Range has been launched in India at Rs 76.57 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). 

    Only available as a two-door, it’s the short-wheelbase version of the SUV and gets the 90 in its name for its wheelbase size.

    The India-spec model can be had with either 2.0-litre petrol, 2.0-litre diesel or with a 3.0-litre diesel. All versions get Land Rover’s Terrain Response AWD system as standard with an eight-speed gearbox doing transmission duties. The more advanced Terrain Response 2 system is available as an optional pack across the range. The variant list is pretty large and across all three-engine options and even includes a first Edition that’s available for both the petrol engine options.  

    All versions get leather upholstery, climate control and six-seat practicality thanks to the innovative front central jump seat. It also features Land Rover’s Pivi infotainment system with an intuitive interface and its backup battery for always-on responses. Advanced software-over-the-air updates also ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world.

    Commenting on the launch, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “Demand for Defender 110 continues to be strong and introduction of Defender 90 will further enhance the appeal of Defender and the Land Rover brand. We are extremely excited to introduce the epitome of iconic Land Rover design, the Defender 90. It is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made and provides new-age connectivity with unstoppable off-road performance.”

    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    ₹ 76.57 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
