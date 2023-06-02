CarWale
    Honda India logs 4,660 unit sales in May 2023

    Jay Shah

    Honda India logs 4,660 unit sales in May 2023

    - 587 units exported

    - Honda Elevate SUV to debut on 6 June, 2023

    Honda Cars India has revealed that the brand logged 4,660 units of domestic sales in May 2023. The automaker that currently retails Honda Amaze and Honda City in India also exported 587 units last month. 

    Honda India portfolio

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    With the Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V, and fourth-generation City discontinued, the company only has the Amaze and City to offer. However, the Honda City with its hybrid powertrain has an upper hand in the segment. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to deliver a claimed mileage of 27.13kmpl. 

    Honda Engine Shot

    Meanwhile, the Amaze misses out on a diesel powertrain and can be had only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor generates 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. 

    Honda cars prices

    Honda Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Honda City petrol has a starting price of Rs. 11.49 lakh whereas the hybrid range begins from Rs. 18.89 lakh. The Amaze can be had in E, S, and VX variants with prices starting at Rs. 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom. 

    Honda new car launches

    Honda will unveil its newest mid-size SUV on 6 June, 2023. To be called ‘Elevate’, it will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos. The Honda Elevate is likely to get petrol and hybrid powertrains and prices are expected to be announced in the coming months.

    Honda Right Side View

    Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Our sales for the month of May 2023 were in line with our plan. The Amaze and City continued to perform well and get strong customer preference. Along with this, we are gearing up for the world premiere of our upcoming new SUV model, Honda Elevate.”

