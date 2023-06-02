CarWale
    Tata Altroz CNG driven: Top 3 things that make a difference

    Ninad Ambre

    Tata Altroz CNG driven: Top 3 things that make a difference

    Introduction

    The CNG version of the Tata Altroz is now on sale in India starting at Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Interestingly, this Altroz i-CNG is equipped with many new features and comes with a CNG kit directly provided by the manufacturer. We drove this premium hatchback recently and here are three things that make it special. In fact, better than its competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza CNG. These highlights have been detailed in our first drive review as well.

    1. Twin cylinder allows more boot space

    Open Boot/Trunk

    Tata Motors is using a twin-cylinder tech that employs two 30-litre CNG tanks in the boot space. These are compact and designed in such a way that despite housing the CNG tanks, they still allow 210 litres of luggage carrying capacity. There's even a full-sized spare tyre underneath.

    Open Boot/Trunk

    2. Direct CNG start function

    Now, most CNG versions of cars must be first started in the petrol mode and are then switched over to CNG. However, the Altroz can directly be started in the CNG mode and even has a button inside for added convenience and seamless switching.

    Left Side View

    3. Many variants and new equipment

    Unlike other manufacturers which have limited variants and no top-spec version for their CNG counterparts, the Altroz i-CNG is being offered in six trims and even the top-of-the-line version. As a result, the new segment-first features like a sunroof, air purifier, and wireless charger can be had by CNG customers. In fact, the wide array of options gives prospective buyers the choice of opting for what they want. And this is available at different price points while also including the aforementioned delightful features.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
