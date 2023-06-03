Honda Elevate teased again ahead of 6 June unveil

-New Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival from Honda

-Expected to be offered with 1.5-litre iVTEC and e: HEV powertrain

Honda Elevate teased

This is expected to be the final teaser for the Honda Elevate D-SUV before it is global unveil on 6 June. It is Honda's answer to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, and will go on sale later this year in India before being launched in India and other major RHD markets.

Honda Elevate exterior design

The spy images and a few teasers that have come from Honda show a boxy design with sharp lines and a rectangular light package. The ORVMs are mounted on the doors (like the Honda City) and it is expected to ride on 16-inch wheels with a fan-like pattern similar to the City. The images also indicate a boxy yet low stance for the SUV.

Honda Elevate interior design and features

We expect Honda to pick up elements from the City’s cabin for the Elevate. This is expected to include the cluster, infotainment system, climate control interface and centre console. It is also expected to get ADAS as standard like the City and City e: HEV. We expect the car to be around 4.3 metres long with a wheelbase of 2.6 metre, a segment standard.

Honda Elevate engine options

Honda is expected to offer the Elevate with the 1.5-litre VTEC and e: HEV powertrain options found in the City and City e: HEV. The VTEC engine will get a six-speed manual and CVT while the e: HEV gets an eCVT as a part of the deal.

Honda Elevate competition and pricing

The Elevate will be the most important car that Honda has produced in the last 10 years as much of its future as a volume player banks on its success. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. We expect Honda to price it in the range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh.