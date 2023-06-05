Honda City and Amaze attract heavy discounts in June 2023

- Honda currently has only two sedans on sale in India

- Honda Elevate SUV to debut tomorrow

Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on its sedan duo, City and Amaze, for the month of June. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, accessories, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonuses.

Honda City and Amaze variants and prices

Starting with the entry-level sedan, the Honda Amaze is offered in three variants at a starting price of Rs. 7.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas, the elder sibling, the fifth-gen Honda City, is available across four variants with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.52 lakh.

Offers and discounts on Honda City and Amaze

Listed below are the discounts on the Honda City and Amaze which are applicable till 30 June, 2023.

Discounts Honda City Honda Amaze Cash discounts or FOC Accessories Rs. 10,000 / Rs. 10,946 Rs. 10,000 / Rs. 12,296 Customer loyalty bonus Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Corporate discount Rs. 8,000 Rs. 6,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 7,000 -

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the location, dealership, variant, manufacturing year, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Honda-authorised dealership to get more information.

Honda Elevate debut date and rivals

In other news, the Japanese automaker will reveal the all-new Elevate SUV in India tomorrow. This SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others in the segment.