CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford introduces new warranty packages across all its models

    Ford introduces new warranty packages across all its models

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    768 Views
    Ford introduces new warranty packages across all its models

    -Ford introduces Extended and Anytime Warranty packages for its patrons

    -The packages are offered across all the models in the lineup

    Ford India Pvt. Ltd. has introduced new offers and packages to ease the ownership experience of all Ford owners. These packages are available across the entire portfolio in the form of extended warranty and anytime warranty which can be availed by the owners from the nearest Ford dealership.

    Extended Warranty

    The extended warranty, as the name goes, can be availed on the already purchased Ford vehicles while it is still within the factory warranty period. The warranty can be extended for a further period of one to three years with the upper cap of six years/1,50,000km. It covers roadside assistance, mechanical and electrical failures including the labour cost under normal usage. However, it does not include the routine maintenance and service costs, accidental repairs and tyres. It is a transferable warranty which retains the after-sales value of the car. The vehicle-wise package cost is explained below:

    BS IV vehicles

    Figo: Rs 6,699 – Rs 28,289

    Freestyle: Rs 7,000 – Rs 30,089

    Aspire: Rs 6,999 – Rs 28,989

    EcoSport: Rs 10,300 – Rs 40,189

    Endeavour: Rs 19,500 – 45,653

    Mustang: Rs 72,899 – Rs 2,40,501

    BS VI vehicles 

    Figo: Rs 7,499 – Rs 30,589

    Freestyle: Rs Rs 7,499 - Rs 30,589

    Aspire: Rs 7,499 - Rs 30,589

    EcoSport: Rs 9,024 - Rs 43,089

    Endeavour: Rs 26,299 - Rs 1,25,499

    Ford Aspire Left Front Three Quarter

    Anytime Warranty

    This warranty can be availed by patrons who have exhausted their factory as well as extended warranty. The condition here is that the vehicle should be within 72 months from the date of purchase or the odometer reading less than 1,20,000km. It gives the same benefits as the extended warranty covering mechanical, electrical and labour costs with all genuine Ford parts. It covers a period of one year/20,000kms and is transferable on selling the vehicle. The model-wise price (all prices inclusive of taxes) for this package is listed below:

    Figo, Aspire and Freestyle Petrol – Rs 9,200 – Rs 15,300

    Figo, Aspire and Freestyle Diesel – Rs 10,500 – Rs 16,000

    EcoSport Petrol and Diesel – Rs 13,900 – Rs 23,300

    Endeavour – Rs 26,345 – Rs 50,000

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Ford
    • Endeavour
    • Ford Endeavour
    • Figo
    • Ford Figo
    • Ford EcoSport
    • EcoSport
    • Aspire
    • Ford Aspire
    • Freestyle
    • Ford Freestyle
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.62 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.99 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.70 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.15 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.54 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.14 Lakh
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Hyundai New i20

    Hyundai New i20

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 5th November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars