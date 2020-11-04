Ford introduces new warranty packages across all its models

-Ford introduces Extended and Anytime Warranty packages for its patrons

-The packages are offered across all the models in the lineup

Ford India Pvt. Ltd. has introduced new offers and packages to ease the ownership experience of all Ford owners. These packages are available across the entire portfolio in the form of extended warranty and anytime warranty which can be availed by the owners from the nearest Ford dealership.

Extended Warranty

The extended warranty, as the name goes, can be availed on the already purchased Ford vehicles while it is still within the factory warranty period. The warranty can be extended for a further period of one to three years with the upper cap of six years/1,50,000km. It covers roadside assistance, mechanical and electrical failures including the labour cost under normal usage. However, it does not include the routine maintenance and service costs, accidental repairs and tyres. It is a transferable warranty which retains the after-sales value of the car. The vehicle-wise package cost is explained below:

BS IV vehicles

Figo: Rs 6,699 – Rs 28,289

Freestyle: Rs 7,000 – Rs 30,089

Aspire: Rs 6,999 – Rs 28,989

EcoSport: Rs 10,300 – Rs 40,189

Endeavour: Rs 19,500 – 45,653

Mustang: Rs 72,899 – Rs 2,40,501

BS VI vehicles

Figo: Rs 7,499 – Rs 30,589

Freestyle: Rs Rs 7,499 - Rs 30,589

Aspire: Rs 7,499 - Rs 30,589

EcoSport: Rs 9,024 - Rs 43,089

Endeavour: Rs 26,299 - Rs 1,25,499

Anytime Warranty

This warranty can be availed by patrons who have exhausted their factory as well as extended warranty. The condition here is that the vehicle should be within 72 months from the date of purchase or the odometer reading less than 1,20,000km. It gives the same benefits as the extended warranty covering mechanical, electrical and labour costs with all genuine Ford parts. It covers a period of one year/20,000kms and is transferable on selling the vehicle. The model-wise price (all prices inclusive of taxes) for this package is listed below:

Figo, Aspire and Freestyle Petrol – Rs 9,200 – Rs 15,300

Figo, Aspire and Freestyle Diesel – Rs 10,500 – Rs 16,000

EcoSport Petrol and Diesel – Rs 13,900 – Rs 23,300

Endeavour – Rs 26,345 – Rs 50,000