CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza outsells Kia Sonet in October 2020

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza outsells Kia Sonet in October 2020

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,152 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza outsells Kia Sonet in October 2020

    - Maruti Suzuki sold 12,087 units of the Vitara Brezza in October

    - Kia Motors sold 11,721 units of the Sonet in India last month

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has always been a popular name in the compact SUV segment. Back in February, Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza facelift with fresh set of cosmetic updates along with a petrol engine for the first time. On the other hand, Kia Motors, relatively a new entrant in the Indian market, recently marked it debut in the compact SUV segment with the launch of the Sonet. Interestingly, the Kia Sonet has generated a good response with over 50,000 bookings in less than two months, but is this really enough to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza? Let’s find out. 

    Back in October 2020, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerged as the bestseller in the compact SUV segment with 12,087 unit sales. In the same period, Kia sold 11,721 units of the Sonet to become the second bestseller in the segment. Interestingly, the Vitara Brezza has registered an 18 per cent growth in sales last month as compared to 10,227 unit sales in October 2019. Kia Sonet is performing well in terms of sales and has missed the top spot short of just 366 units. Backed by strong demand in the Diwali period, the sales figures in the current month are likely to paint a different picture. 

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission option with Smart Hybrid technology. 

    The new Kia Sonet is offered with three engine options including a 1.2-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission while the latter two are paired to a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed DCT unit and six-speed torque converter automatic unit are offered as an option with the 1.0-litre unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit, respectively.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.72 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Kia
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.49 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.49 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.50 Lakh
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.72 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Hyundai New i20

    Hyundai New i20

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 5th November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars