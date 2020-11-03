Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza outsells Kia Sonet in October 2020

- Maruti Suzuki sold 12,087 units of the Vitara Brezza in October

- Kia Motors sold 11,721 units of the Sonet in India last month

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has always been a popular name in the compact SUV segment. Back in February, Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza facelift with fresh set of cosmetic updates along with a petrol engine for the first time. On the other hand, Kia Motors, relatively a new entrant in the Indian market, recently marked it debut in the compact SUV segment with the launch of the Sonet. Interestingly, the Kia Sonet has generated a good response with over 50,000 bookings in less than two months, but is this really enough to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza? Let’s find out.

Back in October 2020, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerged as the bestseller in the compact SUV segment with 12,087 unit sales. In the same period, Kia sold 11,721 units of the Sonet to become the second bestseller in the segment. Interestingly, the Vitara Brezza has registered an 18 per cent growth in sales last month as compared to 10,227 unit sales in October 2019. Kia Sonet is performing well in terms of sales and has missed the top spot short of just 366 units. Backed by strong demand in the Diwali period, the sales figures in the current month are likely to paint a different picture.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission option with Smart Hybrid technology.

The new Kia Sonet is offered with three engine options including a 1.2-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission while the latter two are paired to a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed DCT unit and six-speed torque converter automatic unit are offered as an option with the 1.0-litre unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit, respectively.