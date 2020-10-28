Ford EcoSport emerges as the highest export model in the first half of FY’ 2021

- Ford exports 21,414 units of the EcoSport in the first half of FY’21

- Kia Seltos misses the second position by a margin of 62 units

Ford EcoSport ranks the highest among the top ten vehicles exported from India in the first half of the financial year 2021. The company exported 21,414 units of the EcoSport in the first half of FY’21. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected exports with over 50 per cent decline in exports for most car manufacturers. However, comparatively, the exports for the EcoSport have dropped by 45 per cent in the first half of FY’21 as compared to the first half of FY’20.

The Ford EcoSport is a popular selling model in its segment in India as well as the international markets. The vehicle has also been a mainstay of Ford India’s exports accounting for a considerable share of its passenger vehicle exports. The Kia Seltos, on the other hand, missed second place to General Motors Beat with a margin of just 62 units. General Motors has exported 16,630 units of the Beat in the first half of FY’21, while Kia has exported 16,568 units of the Seltos in the same period.

In India, the Ford EcoSport is available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is capable of producing 121bhp and 149Nm of torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 215Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is offered on both the variants, while the petrol version also receives the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.