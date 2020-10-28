MG Motor and Tata Power inaugurate the first superfast EV charging station in Nagpur

- The move is a part of the partnership between both the brands to deploy charging stations across the country

- The MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes at the facility

MG Motor India and Tata Power Corporation have inaugurated the first superfast charging EV station in the city. The move is a part of MG’s recent partnership with Tata Power for the deployment of 50 kW DC superfast charging stations across the country.

The public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS/ CHAdeMO fast-charging standards and is in line with MG’s commitment to providing a five-way charging ecosystem. The MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes at the facility. Other charging options with the MG ZS include a free-of-cost AC fast-charger installation at the customer’s home/office, extended charging network, a cable to charge anywhere, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

MG Motor India has a total of 10 superfast 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an EV Charging ecosystem with over 200 charging points in 24 different cities under the EZ Charge brand.

Speaking on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Further strengthening the EV charging ecosystem in Nagpur, the partnership aims to provide customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. We feel confident that it will pave the way for superior EV adoption in the region. With Tata Power as a partner, a renowned major in the field of renewable energy, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together.”