Ford EcoSport Active leaked as a more rugged version for European market

- Expected to break cover early next month

- Will be powered by 1.0-litre EcoBoost motor

The Ford EcoSport will be getting a new rugged version in the European market. Like the Fiesta Active before it, the new EcoSport Active wears slightly off-road-ish clothing as can be seen here in the leaked images. It is expected to officially break cover on 6 November.

With the reworked grille, the Active version gets larger bumper guard upfront and bigger and prominent black cladding on both the wheel arches. Even the rear bumper sports a redesigned faux plate to add to its rugged appeal. Similar to the EcoSport Thunder Edition sold in India, this one also gets a contrast black roof and blacked-out ORVMs along with smoke-finished headlamps.

There are images of the cabin too, which appears to have remained unchanged. In the markets where it will first go on sale, we expect additional features to be on offer as well. According to reports, the EcoSport Active will be offered with a single powertrain choice. The engine in question would be the 120bhp 1.0-litre EcoBoost paired to a six-speed manual. Despite the rugged appearance, there won’t be any upgrade in the hardware to allow the EcoSport Active to tread where the roads end.

After it goes on sale, we could expect similar updates for the EcoSport in India as well. Ford has managed to keep the EcoSport relevant in the market – despite the growing competition – with regular updates. So this Active (or it might be called something else here since the Thunder Edition is called Storm Edition in international markets) version should be on the cards for the Indian market as well.

