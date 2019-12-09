Please Tell Us Your City

Fifth-gen Honda City spied in India again

December 09, 2019, 12:37 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Fifth-gen Honda City spied in India again

- Spy images reveal exterior features of the new Honda City

- Engine options could include a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor

New spy images shared on the web reveal a few features of the upcoming generation Honda City. Unveiled earlier this year in Thailand, the new Honda City is expected to make its Indian debut early next year.

As seen in the spy images, the new-gen Honda City test-mule reveals the side profile of the model, including the 16-inch alloy wheels which is likely to be offered in the lower trims. The image also reveals the LED headlamps, similar to the units seen on the current-generation model. A few other notable features include the blacked-out B-pillar, clamshell bonnet and a shark-fin antenna.

Honda New City Exterior

Powertrain options on the fifth generation Honda City could include an 118bhp 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with a dual motor hybrid system and a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel that is expected to produce 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options may include a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. Once launched, the new Honda City will rival against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid.

Image Source

