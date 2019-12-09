MG ZS EV unveiled in India: Now in pictures

MG Motor has officially unveiled its second product for the Indian market, the ZS EV. The electric SUV is due for India launch in early 2020 and post launch it will compete against the likes of the recently launched Hyundai Kona electric. Initially, the MG ZS EV will be launched only in five cities – Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Here below are its top highlights.

The MG ZS EV features a signature MG look that includes a diamond-studded grille pattern with chrome surround, which is flanked by sharp LED headlamps. The front bumper features a wide central airdam and neatly sculpted lines.

The sides are flanked by windmill inspired alloy wheels, ORVMs with turn indicators, large windows and silver roof rails.

The rear section features large LED tail lamps that flow on to the rear door. The vehicle features a large one piece bumper that connects to the tail lamp and it also houses the reflectors.

The vehicle gets a modest and practical interior with circular AC vents on both sides and large rectangular air vents above the infotainment system. The vehicle gets a PM 2.5 air filter which claims to reduce the bad air quality by a considerable level.

The ZS EV gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The vehicle offers ample space for occupants and has body hugging seats with good lumbar support.

There is ample legroom and headroom for rear seat occupants.

Interestingly, the MG ZS EV also offers ample boot space that can accommodate more than two-three large bags comfortably.

The electric motor is powered by a 44.5kWh battery that claims to offer a driving range of 340kms on a full charge. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just about 8.5-seconds. The IP67 certification ensures that the battery is water resistant and dust proof.