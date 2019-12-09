Tata Altroz: All you need to know

- The Tata Altroz was unveiled earlier this month

- The model will be launched in India in January 2020

Tata Motors unveiled the Altroz premium hatchback earlier this month ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in January 2020. We have already driven the Altroz, and you can read our review of the petrol variant and diesel variant here and here, respectively.

Engine options on the Tata Altroz include a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit. Both the motors are offered only with a five-speed manual transmission, while a DCT unit will be introduced later. The model will be available in five colour options, details of which are available here.

The Tata Altroz will be offered in five trims including XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O), and you can click here for the detailed feature list. Upon launch, the Altroz will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo. We have compared the exterior dimensions of the Altroz with all of its competitors, and you can read the detailed report here.