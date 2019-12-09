Discounts of up to Rs 5 lakhs on Honda CR-V, BR-V and Civic

A few Honda dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts for the month of December 2019. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, extended warranty, free accessories and maintenance packs.

The 4WD and 2WD variants of the Honda CR-V can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 4 lakhs respectively. The diesel powered Civic is offered with a cash discount of Rs 2.50 lakhs The petrol variants of the D-segment sedan is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakhs for the V CVT trim, Rs 1.25 lakhs for the Vx trim and Rs 75,000 for the Zx CVT trim. Additionally, the Vx and Zx trims can also be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Discounts on the Honda Amaze (with exchange) include a five-year warranty and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The model is also available without an exchange offer that entitles the customer to a five-year warranty and a three-year prepaid maintenance pack. The BR-V is offered with a cash discount of Rs 33,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and accessories worth Rs 26,500.

The Honda Jazz can be availed with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 each. The WR-V is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The City can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 32,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. There are no offers on the Accord.