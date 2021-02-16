CarWale
    Fastags become mandatory for toll payments across India

    Fastags become mandatory for toll payments across India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Fastags become mandatory for toll payments across India

    - Fastag is now compulsory for payment at toll plazas across the country

    - The rule came into effect from the midnight of 15-16 February, 2021

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced that Fastags will become compulsory at all toll plazas. The rule is in effect across the country starting from the midnight of 15-16 February, 2021.

    According to the authority, it has been decided that all the lanes in the fee plazas on the national highways shall be declared as Fastag lanes. MoRTH further added that as per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle without Fastag or without valid, functional Fastag that enters the Fastag lane shall pay a fee equivalent to two times the fee applicable to that category.

    MoRTH has clarified that this move has been made to promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption. The Ministry had mandated the fitment of FASTag in M and N categories of motor vehicles with effect from 1 January, 2021. The NHAI recently removed the requirement of maintaining minimum balance in Fastag accounts, details of which are available here.

