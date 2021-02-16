CarWale
    • Volkswagen Polo and Vento Turbo Edition: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    902 Views
    - Polo turbo edition is cheaper by Rs 7,000 as compared to the regular Comfortline variant with a metallic finish

    - Vento turbo edition is cheaper by Rs 1.32 lakh as compared to the regular Comfortline variant

    - Available in all standard colour options

    German car manufacturer Volkswagen has further expanded the Polo and the Vento product line with the launch of the turbo edition variants. Both the special editions of the Polo and the Vento turbo editions are based on the Comfortline variant and get a six-speed manual transmission as standard. Interestingly, the Polo turbo edition with a TSI engine is cheaper by Rs 7,000 as compared to the regular Comfortline variant with an MPI engine and a metallic paint finish. Similarly, the Vento TSI turbo edition is now cheaper by Rs 1.32 lakh as compared to the regular Comfortline variant with a TSI engine. 

    To distinguish it from the regular model, the Polo and the Vento get sporty cosmetic detailing in the form of a glossy black spoiler, ORVM caps, fender badge, and sporty seat covers. Additionally, both the turbo edition models offer climatronic air-conditioning feature. The turbo edition models have been introduced to boost sales for the Polo and the Vento in India. Both the turbo edition models are available in regular colour options. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Polo and the Vento turbo are powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine which produces 109bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and 175Nm of torque between 1,750-4,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. 

    In terms of safety, it gets standard safety equipment like dual-front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensor, front seatbelt alert, and speed sensor. Additionally, the trim also gets front and rear fog lamps.

