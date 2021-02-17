2021 Asian Le Mans: Racing Team India bags fifth position in round two

Racing Team India spearheaded by Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini, and Naveen Rao finishes fifth and fourth in the two four-hour races held at the Dubai Autodrome on 13 and 14 February, respectively.

The opening race on Saturday witnessed a few hiccups for the number 64 car with an extra precautionary pit-stop and a five-second time penalty for jumping the speed limit. This resulted in a drop in the team position in the score chart. However, the adroit drivers climbed up the ladder ending the day one with a fifth position.

The day two race kicked off with Arjun Maini taking the driver seat setting competitive lap times and even leading the race at one stage. Unfortunately, a sudden collision with a slower GT car forced the team to take a pit stop for a quick nose change. This led to a loss of valuable time and a podium position for the India team.

With the final two races scheduled to take place in the coming weekend, the drivers will push their limits to cement their position at the iconic 24 hours Le Mans. The team to win the overall Asian Le Mans championship will have an automatic entry to the 2021 Le Mans in June 2021.