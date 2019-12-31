Please Tell Us Your City

Electric car launches in India in 2020

December 31, 2019, 09:51 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV launch in India in January 2020

- Electric vehicles are easy to maintain and offer better driving range

Alarming pollution levels and growing environmental concerns has encouraged car manufacturers to develop the electric vehicle technology. Two electric SUV’s namely the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV will kick start 2020 with an early launch in January. The modern day electric vehicles are not just technologically advanced than its predecessor, but they also borrow the styling elements of a conventional SUV.

In the following months, the electric product line-up in the country will further expand with the likes of Mahindra eKUV100, Nissan Leaf, Tata Tiago EV and the Mahindra-e20 NXT. In the luxury segment, Jaguar is expected to introduce the i-Pace sometime later in 2020. Back in October 2019, the country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki had stated that it will not commercially launch the electric Wagon R in India in 2020. The company has cited a lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost as one of the main reasons to postpone the launch of its first electric vehicle in the country. However, contradictory to the belief, the company is likely to introduce the electric Wagon R in India sometime in the second half of 2020.

Rising fuel cost and a complex combustion mechanism in conventional cars has increased the running by a fair margin. The electric vehicle technology on the other hand has lesser moving parts and offers more driving range thereby making it an ideal choice for an everyday commuter. 

