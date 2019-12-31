Top SUV Reviews of 2019

SUVs are all the rage lately. Every manufacturer is scurrying around to offer the best of SUVs they could come up with to the customers who want nothing else than a high riding vehicle these days. So as the year 2019 comes to an end, we take a look back at all the SUV reviews we did in the last calendar year.

MG Hector

One of the newest entrants in the highly competitive SUV segment, the MG Hector came in with few aces up its sleeves. We think that the Hector is large while being feature-packed, looks rich, has set a higher standard for in-car technology, rides well and is a comfortable five-seater for its price.

Kia Seltos

Kia took the Indian market by a storm with their all-new Seltos. One of the most handsome looking SUV we have come across, the Seltos has a lot going for it. Apart from the striking design, it is loaded with features to the brim and offers top-notch interior quality. Also, you are spoilt for choice with the many variants on offer and the engine/transmission combinations. And it also drives well.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra marked their entry in the sub-four metre segment with the XUV300. Based on the international-spec Tivoli, the XUV300 ticks all the right boxes. So it looks great, has plenty of features and a strong diesel engine. It may not have the best interior fit and finish and the top-end variants may be pricey, but the XUV300 is an impressive product nonetheless.

Hyundai Venue

Another newcomer in the sub-four metre segment category, the Venue went on to win the prestigious Indian Car of the Year Award. The Venue nails the brief about being a compact family SUV. It is powered by refined engine options and has a comfortable cabin that’s well stocked with features. And with its well-sorted dynamics, the Venue has become our new favourite in the crossover segment.

Ford Endeavour

With a mild facelift, the Endeavour got an updated cabin this year but it still continues to be a humongous and imposing SUV. It is well-specced, safe and can take you to the office, your extended family away for a weekend getaway and you can even engage in some serious off-roading fun along with your friends. The Endeavour simply fits the bill.

Skoda Kodiaq Scout

Skoda's Kodiaq is a well-rounded SUV which offers everything one can ask for in an urban premium seven-seater SUV. With the Scout badging, Skoda has added a rugged appeal to the otherwise stately looking Kodiaq and we love it furthermore.

BMW X5

Even though the X5 is a massive looking car, it has all the trappings of a sports car. Offered in the explosive 30d guise, the X5 managed to perform everything a premium SUV is expected to do while also managing to impress us with its athletic driving dynamics.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

The GLC is already one of the highest selling models produced by Mercedes Benz in India and this update which includes the introduction of the MBUX system and the connected car tech only add to its appeal. With fresher looks, top notch interiors and an amazing ride quality, one really can’t go wrong with the new GLC. We would have appreciated if it came with slightly more driving enjoyment though.

Hyundai Kona EV

Who could have imagined that Hyundai would be offering us a long range electric SUV so soon. The Kona Electric is a global product and it is unique, be it in the terms of looks or stance while being an absolute tech-fest. We bet, the Kona Electric will keep you interested for a long time.

MG ZS EV

Wrapping up the year, we also sampled another electric SUV, this time from MG. The ZS EV looks conventional, but drives phenomenally. Sure it could do with little more features, but as an overall product, the ZS EV suits the requirement of a modern-day urban car buyer.