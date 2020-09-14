CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 3.05 lakh on SUV cars in September 2020

    Aditya Nadkarni

    30,134 Views
    Select car dealerships are offering huge discounts on various SUV cars this month. Customers can avail these offers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

    The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs 2.40 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Longitude trim of the Compass is offered with benefits up to Rs 1.80 lakh. All trims of the Tata Harrier, excluding the Dark edition models, can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000.

    Discounts on the RXS trim of the Renault Duster includes a cash discount an exchange bonus worth Rs 25,000 each, as well as a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The XUV500 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 12,760, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, a corporate discount of Rs 9,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000. The Bolero is offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

    The Mahindra XUV300 is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500. All trims of the Mahindra Scorpio are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. The S5 trim of the SUV receives additional benefits that include a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and accessories worth Rs 10,000.

