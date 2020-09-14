CarWale
    Honda organises paint and body service camp across India

    Honda organises paint and body service camp across India

    Santosh Nair

    - Customers need to book an appointment through the website, Honda Connect app or by contacting the dealership

    - As part of COVID-19 safety protocol, HCIL dealerships and workshops are adhering to all safety measures and guidelines

    Honda Cars India today announced a ‘Body and Paint Service Camp’ for its esteemed customers. 

    This customer-centric initiative will start from 14 September till 26 September 2020 at all authorised Honda service outlets across India. This 13-day initiative will offer multiple benefits to Honda customers that comprise of attractive offers on body and paint repairs in terms of labour and select parts.

    Some of these parts include bumpers, windshield, door mirrors, paint treatment, interior enrichment and overall car sanitisation. Customers will be offered free services like top wash and body and paint evaluation, and additional battery buy back offer during this camp. 

    Talking about the initiative, Rajesh Goel, Senior VP and Director, Honda Cars India, said, “Staying true to our commitment of providing joy of buying and superior ownership experience to our customers, all Honda dealers across India are organizing this Body and Paint Service camp for their cars. This camp will help them to maintain their cars and renew their appearance after the lockdown period. We appeal to our customers to avail of the benefits offered during the camp and treat your loved vehicles with a makeover.”

