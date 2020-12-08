Datsun cars attract discount of up to Rs 51,000 in December 2020

- All Datsun cars attract a year-end bonus of Rs 11,000

- Offers are applicable till 31 December 2020

In an effort to boost sales in December, Datsun India has announced lucrative discounts across its product line-up, which includes the Redigo, GO, the GO+. The offers are applicable till 31 December. However, the offers may offer across variants and locations, therefore interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about it. The exchange benefit can be availed only at the NIC enabled dealership. Read below to learn more about the applicable offers for this month.

The Datsun GO attracts the maximum benefits of up to Rs 51,000. This includes a year-end bonus of Rs 11,000, a cash discount of Rs 20,000, and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000.

The Datsun GO+ attracts benefits of up to Rs 46,000. This includes a year-end bonus of Rs 11,000, a cash discount of Rs 15,000, and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000.

The Datsun Redigo attracts benefits of up to Rs 45,000. This includes a year-end bonus of 11,000, a cash discount of 9,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 (pillars of India and medical professionals).

To learn more about the offers, customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership.