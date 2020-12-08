Toyota to globally unveil an all-electric SUV in 2021

-To be based on the newly developed e-TNGA platform

-Will be manufactured at Toyota’s ZEV factory in Japan

Toyota has announced to preview an all-new model for its electric vehicle line-up in the coming months. The electric model will be a mid-size SUV which will be underpinned by the company’s new e-TNGA platform.

The forthcoming platform will be suitable for front, rear or all-wheel drive vehicles with a design suited to fit all types of battery and electric motor components. With such adaptable structure, the development time for different product variants can be reduced and individual models can be developed in parallel, says Toyota.

Based on the design image shared by the Japanese car manufacturer, the upcoming SUV resembles the styling cues of the existing RAV4 SUV from the brand’s portfolio which is already available overseas on hybrid version. However, exact details wit respect to the dimensions and design will be revealed in the months to come. Toyota also recently unveiled the Camry Hybrid facelift for the European markets with updated exterior and interiors. The details of which can be read here.

Koji Toyoshima, Deputy Chief Officer, ZEV Factory, Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “Toyota will shortly take the next step in the roll-out of its forthcoming battery electric portfolio by first previewing an all-new mid-size SUV in the coming months. The versatility and flexibility of e-TNGA technology allows us to design and create vehicles that are not just battery electric but also exciting to drive and beautiful to look at.”