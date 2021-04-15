Datsun announces discounts up to Rs 37,000 in April 2021

- Datsun GO and GO+ being offered with discounts of up to Rs 40,000

- Datsun redi-Go attracts benefits up to Rs 37,000

Datsun India has announced discount benefits on the entire range of models in the month of April. These can be availed by the potential customers in the form of cash and exchange offers on the redi-Go, GO, and the GO+.

For those who are planning to buy the redi-GO, the car can be purchased with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. Additionally, Datsun is also offering an additional bonus of Rs 7,000 based on the Cibil score.

The Datsun GO and GO+ are available for an exchange and cash discount of Rs 20,000, each. Also, all the mentioned benefits are applicable only till 30 April, 2021. The offers may vary across variants and dealerships. Exchange benefit can be opted only at NIC-enabled showrooms.

The redi-GO can be had with a choice of two petrol engines. The 0.8-litre develops 54bhp and 72Nm torque while the bigger 1.0-litre motor produces 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a five-speed AMT is limited only with the 1.0-litre engine.

The Datsun GO and GO+ share the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which has an output of 67bhp and 104Nm of torque. The transmission options available are a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit.