CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia outsells Ford to become India’s largest exporter of utility vehicles in FY’2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    522 Views
    Kia outsells Ford to become India’s largest exporter of utility vehicles in FY’2021

    - Kia Motors exports 40,440 units in FY’2020-21

    - Ford emerges as second largest exporter of utility vehicles with 39,897 units exported

    - Hyundai takes third place with 29,711 units exported

    South Korean car manufacturer, Kia has emerged strongly in the Indian market to claim the fourth position in terms of cumulative sales in March 2021. Interestingly, Kia Motors has outsold Ford to become India’s largest exporter of utility vehicles in the financial year 2020-21 (FY’21). Kia exported 40,440 in the FY’21, as compared to 21,461 units in the FY’20, thereby registering a growth of 88.43 per cent. Ford India takes the second position with 39,897 units exported in the FY’21, followed by Hyundai with 29,711 units. Both Ford and Hyundai have witnessed a drop of 54.88 per cent and 37.58 per cent, respectively. 

    The Kia Seltos is one of the top three exported passenger vehicles. The vehicle is exported to over 40 countries in South Africa, South America, and South Asian markets. Moreover, the Sonet is also a strong selling product for the company and is exported to over 70 countries. Produced in India, the Sonet is shipped to markets like Africa, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

    In the domestic market, Kia reported a cumulative sale of 19,100 units in March 2021 as against 8,583-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 122.5 per cent. The company continues to compete strongly in the Indian market with just a three-product line-up – Seltos, Sonet, and the Carnival. The Seltos and the Sonet have been the key contributors with 10,557 and 8,498-unit sales, respectively.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Seltos
    • Kia Seltos
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Datsun announces discounts up to Rs 37,000 in April 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.07 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.47 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.53 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.94 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.30 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia outsells Ford to become India’s largest exporter of utility vehicles in FY’2021