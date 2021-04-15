Kia outsells Ford to become India’s largest exporter of utility vehicles in FY’2021

- Kia Motors exports 40,440 units in FY’2020-21

- Ford emerges as second largest exporter of utility vehicles with 39,897 units exported

- Hyundai takes third place with 29,711 units exported

South Korean car manufacturer, Kia has emerged strongly in the Indian market to claim the fourth position in terms of cumulative sales in March 2021. Interestingly, Kia Motors has outsold Ford to become India’s largest exporter of utility vehicles in the financial year 2020-21 (FY’21). Kia exported 40,440 in the FY’21, as compared to 21,461 units in the FY’20, thereby registering a growth of 88.43 per cent. Ford India takes the second position with 39,897 units exported in the FY’21, followed by Hyundai with 29,711 units. Both Ford and Hyundai have witnessed a drop of 54.88 per cent and 37.58 per cent, respectively.

The Kia Seltos is one of the top three exported passenger vehicles. The vehicle is exported to over 40 countries in South Africa, South America, and South Asian markets. Moreover, the Sonet is also a strong selling product for the company and is exported to over 70 countries. Produced in India, the Sonet is shipped to markets like Africa, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

In the domestic market, Kia reported a cumulative sale of 19,100 units in March 2021 as against 8,583-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 122.5 per cent. The company continues to compete strongly in the Indian market with just a three-product line-up – Seltos, Sonet, and the Carnival. The Seltos and the Sonet have been the key contributors with 10,557 and 8,498-unit sales, respectively.