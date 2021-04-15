2021 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible - Now in Pictures

It's only a few weeks since the debut of the new Continental GT Speed Coupe, and now, the open-roof version is also here! Well, Bentley has dropped its roof, but we can say the luxury brand has dropped quite a bomb in the form of its convertible. And reasonably so, as it adds open-air driving fun to its equally fast sibling - the GT Speed Coupe. Take a look at the cabriolet's picture gallery.

The convertible’s USP is its roof, which just takes 19 seconds to be electronically deployed or stowed, and at a top speed of 50kmph. Then, it can be had with up to seven colour options.

Besides being a convertible version of the Continental GT Speed, it packs in all the other goodies from its cousin. However, this one has some more unique features as well.

For example, its radiator's and bumper's grille are finished in dark tint. Then, the car rides on 22-inch wheels which are exclusive to it, like its side skirts.

This Continental GT Speed Convertible also boasts 'Speed' badging on its door sills. This exclusive treatment can also be seen on the other parts of the vehicle.

Inside, there's a choice of eight colours for the hood upholstery and 26 options for the sports seats. These get a 'neck warmer and are draped in leather and Alcantara.

Yes, personalisation options are plenty for customers, for one can even get the centre console customised. From brushed metal finishes to various wood ones, there's actually a lot to choose from.

Like the coupe, this cabriolet is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine that pumps out 650bhp of power and a humungous 900Nm of torque.

This petrol mill comes mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which sends this massive amount of power to an all-wheel-drive system.

The coupe is considered to be the most dynamic and sporty car from Bentley’s stable. Not surprising then, that this convertible has a top-speed of 335kmph and sprints from 0-100kmph in less than four seconds!

An active air suspension with adaptive dampers, including an anti-roll control system is standard, while the car also comes equipped with an all-wheel steering and an electronic rear differential.