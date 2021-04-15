CarWale
    2022 Lexus ES teased ahead of 19 April debut

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         First update for the new-gen model

    -         Will debut at Auto Shanghai motor show

    It’s been three years since Lexus debuted the new-gen ES sedan and there’s an update for it already. A mid-life facelift for the seventh-gen ES would be – in typical Lexus fashion – a blink-and-miss update on the exterior and additional features and equipment on the inside. The public premiere of the 2022 ES is slated to take place at the Auto Shanghai motor show on 19 April.

    Since this is a minor update, of what we see in the teaser there will be a tweaked headlamp design with a slightly different pattern for the daytime running lights. There might even be a revised lighting signature for both headlamps and taillamps. Apart from that, we could expect some sportier nip-and-tuck on the bumpers both fore and aft along with newer alloy wheel designs to go with it.

    Although nothing has been highlighted in the teaser, there might be some changes on the inside as well. There could be newer upholstery options along with a slightly tuned interface for the digital driver’s display and floating infotainment screen. The powertrain options will remain more or less unchanged.

    More details on the new and updated Lexus ES will be revealed in few days as doors for Auto Shanghai opens. Stay tuned for more updates.

