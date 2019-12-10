Please Tell Us Your City

Citroen C5 Aircross begins testing in India

December 10, 2019, 05:26 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Citroen C5 Aircross spotted in India for the first time

- The model is expected to be launched by the end of 2020 

French automobile manufacturer Citroen made their debut in India in April this year. The company had unveiled the C5 Aircross that is expected to be launched in the country before the end of 2020. A test-mule of the model, which will be assembled at the brands plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, has now been spotted during a public road test.

Citroen C5 Aircross Exterior

The spy images reveal a completely undisguised test-mule of the Citroen C5 Aircross finished in a shade of black. The model sports test-plates which hints at the model being run for homologation purposes. Dimension wise, the V5 Aircross measures 4,500mm in length, 1,840mm in width and 1,670mm in height.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Citroen could include a 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 178bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options may include a six-speed manual unit and an eight-speed automatic unit. Citroens plans to achieve 95 percent localization for the C5 Aircross, which will rival the likes of the Isuzu MU-X and the Honda CR-V.

Image Source

