Citroen C5 Aircross accessories list detailed

Citroen is gearing up to launch the C5 Aircross in the coming months and it will be available with a single engine, two variants, and seven colour schemes. Ahead of its launch, the French car manufacturer has listed the accessories one can opt with the mid-size SUV.

The C5 Aircross will be offered as a premium SUV from Citroen in India. The exterior fitments that are available on the Aircross are the front and rear mud flaps, coloured alloy wheel hubcaps, a wind deflector/door visor, and a body cover. Another useful accessory in the list is an anti-theft bolt kit for the alloy wheels.

On the inside, both the variants of the Aircross are equipped with a host of equipment and features. However, to add to it, one can purchase accessories like the floor mats which are offered in rubber, needled, and velvet material. Similarly, for the luggage compartment, Citroen offers a bumper protector mat, trunk net, and a trunk tray. To enhance comfort on the inside, one can opt for the rear window sunblind and seat covers.

Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a single 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission developing 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. There will be two variants on offer – Feel and Shine. To know the variant-wise features of the Aircross, click here. The fuel efficiency and warranty figures have also been revealed by Citroen and you can read all about it here. We expect the price announcement and bookings to open for the C5 Aircross in the coming month.