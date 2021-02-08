2021 MG ZS EV launched in India; prices start at Rs 21 lakh

- The 2021 MG ZS EV is available in two variants

- The model gets Hinglish voice commands and additional features

MG Motor India has launched the updated ZS EV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants that include Excite and Exclusive priced at Rs 20,99,800 and Rs 24,18,000, respectively.

Feature highlights of the 2021 MG ZS EV include an updated iSmart system with Hinglish voice commands. This technology, which was recently introduced in the 2021 Hector range, enables the vehicle to respond to over 35 Hinglish voice commands that operate various car functions such as opening the sunroof, turning on the radio, and adjusting the AC temperature controls with Hinglish commands such as 'Khul Ja Sim Sim', 'FM Chalao', and 'Temperature Kum Kar Do', respectively. The ground clearance of the ZS EV has been increased by 16mm, and now stands at 177mm. The model also rides on new 215/55 R17 tyres.

The 2021 MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that continues to produce 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The model has a new hi-tech battery that claims to return a charge of 419kms, and can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds. The ZS EV can be charged with a 50 kW DC fast charger that enables 0-80 per cent charge in 50 minutes, while a standard AC charger takes six to eight hours for a full charge.

Design highlights of the 2021 MG ZS EV include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and an integrated rear spoiler. Inside, the model comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, three-level Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS), drive modes, electric parking brake, six airbags, HSA, HDC, reverse parking camera and sensors, as well as a pedestrian warning system.