Discounts up to Rs 45,000 on Toyota Yaris, Glanza, and Urban Cruiser in February 2021

Select Toyota dealerships in India are offering a range of discounts across the model range this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Toyota Yaris is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Glanza is offered with a cash discount of Rs 7,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Discounts on the Toyota Urban Cruiser is limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. There are no benefits on the new Fortuner, Innova Crysta, or the Vellfire. The Fortuner recently amassed over 5,000 bookings, details of which are available here.