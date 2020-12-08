CarWale
    • Camouflaged Tata Tigor spied testing. Is it turbo petrol?

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Likely to be a 1.2-litre unit

    -Could be sold with the turbo tag

    A test mule of the Tata Tigor, with full camouflage, has been spotted doing the rounds and the latest word is that this could be a test vehicle for a turbo petrol version of the compact sedan. It is expected to be launched once the Altroz turbo petrol has arrived.

    The turbo engine in question is expected to be a 1.2-litre unit and will most likely produce 100Nm and 140Nm as compared to the naturally aspirated unit’s 84bhp/113Nm. A six-speed manual is expected to be standard as a part of the deal. Hyundai offers a turbo petrol engine with all its A-segment and B-segment cars as will Renault with the Triber. It is expected to become a wide choice for buyers in this part of the market in the future. 

    The Tata Tigor Turbo (If it’s called that) will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS as well as other compact sedans like the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire in their lower and mid-spec variants.

    Tata Tigor Image
    Tata Tigor
    ₹ 5.39 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
