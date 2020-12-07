Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads sales in the MUV segment

- Maruti Suzuki sells 9,557 units of the Ertiga in India in November 2020

- Mahindra Bolero takes the second position with 6,055 unit sales last month

- The Renault Triber takes the third place with 4,809 unit sales in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a popular name in the MPV segment and also a bestseller in its segment. Interestingly, the Ertiga was also a leading seller in the MUV (Multi Utility Vehicle) segment in November 2020. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has registered 27 per cent growth in sales with 9,557 unit sales last month as compared to 7,537 unit sales in the same period last year. Mahindra Bolero takes the second position with 6,055 unit sales as against 5,127 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 18 per cent. Renault Triber manages to claim third place with 4,809 unit sales in November 2020 as against 6,071 units sold in November 2019.

The premium offering from Maruti Suzuki, the XL6 takes fourth place even after an impressive growth of 54 per cent with 3,388 unit sales last month as against 2,195 unit sales in the same period last year. Toyota’s popular selling vehicle, Innova Crysta’s sales have dropped by 36 per cent with 2,192 unit sales last month as compared to 3,414 unit sales in November 2019, thereby taking the fifth position in terms of sales.

Overall, the car sales are likely to remain slow in December with Maruti Suzuki likely to retain the pole position in its segment.