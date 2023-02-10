BYD Seal listed on official website

- Expected to be launched in H2 of 2023

- Will be offered in two battery options

BYD India has now officially listed the Seal on its website. The Chinese automaker showcased the electric sedan for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. In terms of design, the Seal adapts its design from the Ocean X concept and follows BYD’s ‘ocean aesthetics’ design language.

Based on the brand’s EV platform (e-platform 3.0), it features the world’s first 8-in-1 high-efficiency electric powertrain. The Seal is also the first to use BYD’s Cell to Body (CTB) technology, which allows the battery to be integrated into the body.

Globally, the BYD Seal is offered in two battery pack options, including a 61.4kWh unit offering a 550km range and an 82.5kWh pack with a claimed range of 700km. The electric sedan can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The manufacturer has yet not revealed any engine specifications for the India-bound model.