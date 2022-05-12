BYD India joins hands with EV charging service providers

– Automaker partners with three Indian EV solution firms

– Aims to provide charging facility to e6 customers

BYD India, a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturing firm BYD (Build Your Dreams), has reached an agreement with three India-based EV charging solution companies – Chargezone, Volttic, and Indipro, to provide charging options to BYD e6 owners in the country.

With this agreement, the e6 customers will benefit from Chargezone’s 650+ charging stations in 25 cities and along several national highways. Moreover, with over 300 pan-India charging stations, Volttic offers a variety of charging options, including Bharat AC01, Bharat DC01, AC Type 2, and CCS 2. Indipro will also make its national EV charging network available for BYD owners.

The e6 is an all-electric MPV powered by a 71.7kWh battery pack. As claimed, it gives out a travel range of 520km. To know more about the e6, do read our first-drive review here.

Speaking upon the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “It is a matter of great pride for us at BYD to partner with these charging network players and be a part of the electric revolution. By enabling easy and convenient charging stations across major cities and highways, we will be supporting our customers in a smooth and happy electric driving experience. We will keep expanding the charging networks together with our partners. This is a key step towards strengthening our EV journey in the country. Chargezone, Volltic, and Indipro are key players in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India.”