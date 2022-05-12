CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Tata Nexon EV Max launched – Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    986 Views
    New Tata Nexon EV Max launched – Variants explained

    The new Tata Nexon EV Max has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The newly introduced long-range version of the Nexon EV is available in three colour options – Daytona Grey, Pristine White, and Intensi-Teal (exclusive to Nexon EV Max). Interested customers can opt for the XZ+ or the XZ+ Lux variant. 

    Mechanically, both the variants are powered by a 40.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Owing to a larger battery pack, the Nexon EV Max now has an ARAI certified range of 437km. Furthermore, the 3.3kW and 7.2kW AC fast charger options are available for both variants. 

    Read below to learn more about the variant-wise features –

    Nexon EV Max XZ+

    - Multi-mode Regen 

    - Auto headlamps 

    - Rain sensing wipers 

    - Fully automatic temperature control

    - Disc brakes on all four wheels 

    - ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – vacuum-less boost and active control)

    - Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    - Multi-drive modes

    - Wireless smartphone charger

    - Jewelled control knob 

    - Cruise control

    Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux (In addition to features from XZ+ variant)

    - Electric sunroof 

    - Leatherette front seats with ventilation 

    - New Makarana beige interior 

    - Auto-dimming IRVM

    - Air purifier

    To learn more about the newly launched Tata Nexon EV Max, click here

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BYD India joins hands with EV charging service providers
     Next 
    2022 Tata Nexon EV Max launched – Top highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32432 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 18.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.91 Lakh
    Pune₹ 18.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.54 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.83 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.83 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.77 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32432 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Tata Nexon EV Max launched – Variants explained