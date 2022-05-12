New Tata Nexon EV Max launched – Variants explained

The new Tata Nexon EV Max has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The newly introduced long-range version of the Nexon EV is available in three colour options – Daytona Grey, Pristine White, and Intensi-Teal (exclusive to Nexon EV Max). Interested customers can opt for the XZ+ or the XZ+ Lux variant.

Mechanically, both the variants are powered by a 40.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Owing to a larger battery pack, the Nexon EV Max now has an ARAI certified range of 437km. Furthermore, the 3.3kW and 7.2kW AC fast charger options are available for both variants.

Read below to learn more about the variant-wise features –

Nexon EV Max XZ+

- Multi-mode Regen

- Auto headlamps

- Rain sensing wipers

- Fully automatic temperature control

- Disc brakes on all four wheels

- ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – vacuum-less boost and active control)

- Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

- Multi-drive modes

- Wireless smartphone charger

- Jewelled control knob

- Cruise control

Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux (In addition to features from XZ+ variant)

- Electric sunroof

- Leatherette front seats with ventilation

- New Makarana beige interior

- Auto-dimming IRVM

- Air purifier

