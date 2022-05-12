2022 Mahindra Scorpio teased ahead of launch; reveals new styling elements

- New teaser reveals fresh details of the new-gen Scorpio

- Likely to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 130bhp/300Nm

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra is gearing up to launch the new Scorpio in India soon. Ahead of its official debut, Mahindra has teased the new model once again. The company had been extensively testing the new Scorpio in the country and was spotted on numerous instances. The new teaser reveals some of the new styling elements.

Based on what can be seen, the SUV will sport a masculine bumper with a honeycomb mesh pattern and familiar C-shaped LED DRLs on both ends. The vehicle will sport the traditional Mahindra multi-slat grille and is expected to offer dual-barrel headlamps. As for the sides, the vehicle will get multi-spoke alloy with the Mahindra logo, silver highlights on the cladding, and chrome inserts for the door handle. Additionally, the SUV will get a beefed-up beltline inspired by the XUV700.

The rear section features a revised bumper with thick cladding and a silver bash plate and reflectors on both ends. As for the interior, the new Scorpio will is likely to offer a sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, roof-mounted speakers, and a rear wiper with washer.

A recent spy shot indicated that the upcoming model will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that currently powers the Thar. This engine produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque and can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic option. More details about the new-gen Scorpio will be known in the days to come.