CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio teased ahead of launch; reveals new styling elements

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    647 Views
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio teased ahead of launch; reveals new styling elements

    - New teaser reveals fresh details of the new-gen Scorpio 

    - Likely to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 130bhp/300Nm

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra is gearing up to launch the new Scorpio in India soon. Ahead of its official debut, Mahindra has teased the new model once again. The company had been extensively testing the new Scorpio in the country and was spotted on numerous instances. The new teaser reveals some of the new styling elements. 

    Mahindra New Scorpio Rear Bumper

    Based on what can be seen, the SUV will sport a masculine bumper with a honeycomb mesh pattern and familiar C-shaped LED DRLs on both ends. The vehicle will sport the traditional Mahindra multi-slat grille and is expected to offer dual-barrel headlamps. As for the sides, the vehicle will get multi-spoke alloy with the Mahindra logo, silver highlights on the cladding, and chrome inserts for the door handle. Additionally, the SUV will get a beefed-up beltline inspired by the XUV700.

    The rear section features a revised bumper with thick cladding and a silver bash plate and reflectors on both ends. As for the interior, the new Scorpio will is likely to offer a sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, roof-mounted speakers, and a rear wiper with washer. 

    Mahindra New Scorpio ORVM Blinker

    A recent spy shot indicated that the upcoming model will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that currently powers the Thar. This engine produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque and can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic option. More details about the new-gen Scorpio will be known in the days to come.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BYD India joins hands with EV charging service providers

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra New Scorpio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra New Scorpio Left Front Three Quarter
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4908 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4908 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Mahindra Scorpio teased ahead of launch; reveals new styling elements